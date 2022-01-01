Go
Helen's Restaurant & The Grove

Dine-in, Take-out, Curbside and Delivery! We have you covered. Down-home cooking and breakfast all day!

950 W. Hwy 20

Popular Items

garlic cheddar cheese curds$6.95
Homemade Chicken Fried Steak$12.95
Kids Mac n' Cheese Bites$5.25
mini corn dogs$3.00
mini pickle sticks$3.00
Fish N Chips$11.50
Cajun Fettuccini$10.50
Seven Sisters Sandwich$7.50
Artichoke Bread Bowl$8.95
Crispy Fried Taco$3.00
Location

950 W. Hwy 20

Chadron NE

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
EJ's BBQ & Take-Out

EJ's BBQ is located in downtown Chadron, Nebraska. We are a family owned-and-operated with a full bar.

Just Love Coffee

Come in and enjoy!

