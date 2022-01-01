Go
Toast

Hellenic Kouzina-Mobile Kitchen

Serving Authentic Greek Food-Pastries-Espresso Coffee Bar

PA

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Greek Fries$4.49
Fresh cut fries spritzed with Lemon Juice and seasoned with Lemon Pepper, Paprika, Oregano, and Cumin.
Chicken Souvlaki$14.99
Two chicken skewers, served on a bed of rice. Served with Greek salad.
Lamb Gyro$9.99
Marinated skewered leg of lamb, char grilled and served on a grilled pita with tzatziki sauce, vine-ripened tomatoes and red onions.
Kourambiedes$0.79
A butter cookie flavored with Metaxa Brandy, dusted with powdered sugar.
Baklava$4.49
Layers of walnuts, cinnamon, and honey in phyllo dough.
Spanakopita Appetizer$4.99
A wonderful blend of tender spinach, onions and feta cheese baked to a crisp in buttery phyllo dough.
Gyro$8.99
A combination of lamb and beef on a grilled pita served with tzatziki sauce, vine-ripened tomatoes and red onions.
Side Pita$0.79
Chicken Gyro$9.49
Chargrilled marinated chicken souvlaki wrapped in a grilled pita with tzatziki sauce, vine-ripened tomatoes and red onions.
Signature$9.99
Savory layers of marinated pork served on a grilled pita with tzatziki sauce, vine-ripened tomatoes, red onions and topped off with fresh cut French fries!
See full menu

Location

PA

MD VA

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mexico Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Skrimp Shack

No reviews yet

Eat like you're on vacation!

Ginger Red Asian Bistro

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Curry in a Hurry

No reviews yet

Curry in a Hurry
....well, here we are, this is my passion – curry, Not
just any curry, but British Indian Restaurant Style
curry. I've been eating this food since I was 5,
making this delightful food since I was 15, and now
feel it’s time to share the delights with the good
people of Richmond.
Over the past 60 years curry has become the #1
take-away food in England and is now regarded as
the “national dish”. Ask anyone you may know who
comes from England, what they most miss apart
from the pubs, they may well tell you it’s the curry!
We hope you will "love" our curry!!
"follow your heart" they said. "do
something you have a passion for"....
Available for:
-Corporate Events
- Food Truck for business lunches
-Private parties/catering
**We will be making appearances at local
events/festivals in the Richmond area!!
Contact us, Comment, or book our services
www.curryinahurryrva.com
804-980-0985
admin@curryinahurryrva.com
/curryinahurryrva/nd enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston