Hello Pizza takeaway is a no-tipping operation. We add a 18% surcharge to all takeaway/pick-up orders to support fair wages and benefits for our entire team. Pursuant to Minnesota Statute Section 177.23, subdivision 9, this charge is not a gratuity for employee service.
For delivery orders, we charge a $5 delivery fee, and an additional tip may be added for the driver. Delivery orders do not incur the 18% surcharge.

Popular Items

16" Tavern Pie$23.95
House red sauce, mozzarella, natural casing pepperoni, jalapeno, honey
Caesar$9.95
Organic romaine, cherry tomatoes, garlic herb croutons, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, Caesar dressing
Garlic Knots$5.75
Sicilian$20.95
Hand-crushed tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Wisconsin brick cheese, parmesan, olive oil, garlic, basil, and oregano, baked in a 12" square pan pie
12" Classic Cheese$12.50
House red sauce, whole milk mozzarella
Smokey Greens$9.95
Mixed baby lettuces, applewood smoked onions, Moody Bleu, spiced pepitas, sherry vinaigrette
16" Classic Cheese$17.50
House red sauce, whole milk mozzarella
16" Hello Trinity$23.95
Red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, housemade fennel sausage, natural casing pepperoni, crimini mushrooms
Tricolore$9.95
Arugula, fennel, radicchio, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, sherry vinaigrette
16" Hello Rita$17.95
Hand crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, garlic, basil, oregano
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3904 SUNNYSIDE RD

Edina MN

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
