Hello, Sailor

Pull up either curbside or dockside but stay put, delicious food is on the way out, don't worry.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

20210 Henderson Rd. • $$

Avg 4.3 (4855 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Wings$16.00
smoked in house, alabama white sauce
Double Patty Skillet Burger$16.00
lettuce, cheddar, magic sauce, pickles & onions
Hushpuppies$5.00
yuzukosho honey butter
Crispy Flounder & Chips$16.00
sauce gribiche
Kale Caesar Salad$12.00
parmesan, everything seeds
To-Go Utensils
Pre-wrapped ToGo cutlery for your convenience!
Ranch$0.50
Ketchup
Popcorn Shrimp Basket$16.00
w/ beef fat fries and sauce gribiche
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
lettuce, uni mayonnaise, pickles & onions
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

20210 Henderson Rd.

Cornelius NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
