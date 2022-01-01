Go
A map showing the location of Hello Sugar - South Jordan - South JordanView gallery

Hello Sugar - South Jordan - South Jordan

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

11429 District Main Dr #100

South Jordan, UT 84095

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

11429 District Main Dr #100, South Jordan UT 84095

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Flake Pie Company - South Jordan
orange starNo Reviews
1665 Towne Center Drive #3 South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurantnext
Zulu Grille - South Jordan
orange starNo Reviews
10709 S Redwood Rd unit 101 South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurantnext
Daylight Donuts - South Jordan
orange starNo Reviews
10497 S Redwood Rd South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurantnext
Cheeburger Cheeburger - Salt Lake
orange starNo Reviews
10949 S Redwood Road #400 South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurantnext
SAFFRON VALLEY SOUTH JORDAN - 1098 W SOUTH JORDAN PKWY
orange starNo Reviews
1098 W South Jordan Pkwy, Unit 102 South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurantnext
BISCOTTS SOUTH JORDAN - 1098 W SOUTH JORDAN PKWY
orange starNo Reviews
1098 S Jordan Pkwy #110 South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in South Jordan

Greek Souvlaki - South Jordan
orange star4.5 • 2,167
1067 S Jordan Pkwy South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurantnext
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar - River Park
orange star4.5 • 2,049
10722 S River Front Pkwy South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near South Jordan

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Lehi

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hello Sugar - South Jordan - South Jordan

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston