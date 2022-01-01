Go
EaTo

Italian inspired with a neighborhood approach!

305 S Washington Ave.

Popular Items

Meatball Hoagie$18.00
Pork & Beef Meatballs, Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Chili Flakes
Pizza Puff Olive$12.00
Olives, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Oregano, Chili
12" Cacio E Pepe$24.00
White Onion, Olive Oil, Sea Salt & Black Pepper
Cheesecake from Cheesecake Funk$6.00
12" Cheese Gemolata$20.00
Red Sauce with Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic & Parsley
Steak & Velveeta$18.00
Steak, Velveeta cheese, caramelized onions
Caesar Salad$18.00
Crisp Romaine Tossed in Parmesan Dressing, Lemon, Garlic Croutons
Chicken Parmesan$27.00
Lightly breaded & fried chicken breast with house red sauce and mozzarella over bucatini. Served with fresh focaccia!
Chicken Parmesan Sand$18.00
Breaded chicken breast, house read sauce, mozzarella
12" Chicken Verde$25.00
Confit Chicken, Balsamic Carmelized Onions, Ricotta & Salsa Verde
Location

305 S Washington Ave.

Minneapolis MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
