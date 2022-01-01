Go
Toast

Hell's Cafeteria

Brought to you by the Employee Owners of Hell's Kitchen... HELL'S CAFETERIA.
A twisted play on your cafeteria experience of old, quick service comfort foods with an original twist. Mini donuts, tater tots, smash burgers, mini Lemon Ricotta Hotcakes and Caramel Rolls, and rotating daily specials such as our Hot Bison Commercial, Square Pizza, Caramel Roll French Toast Sticks, and much much more.
Damn Good Food, Pretty Dang Fast.

86 S 9th St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Battered Fries (w/ Topping Options!)$3.95
Crispy batter on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside.
Big Shell Mac N' Cheese$5.95
A simple but decadent take on a classic with smoked gouda, seasoned bread crumbs, and really big shells. Creamy, crispy, delicious.
Latte$3.95
Peace Coffee's Black Squirrel Espresso roast with steamed milk. Treat-yo-self with one of our house-made syrups!
Dante's Double Smashed Burger$9.95
Seasoned and smashed to perfection on our flat-top, this double burger is just what Dante ordered! We recommend dressing with Pickles and Red Pepper Jelly! No side included.
Chicken Wild Rice Soup$4.95
Alfredo's own recipe, this one has been perfected by batch upon batch served down at Hell's Kitchen. Our regulars and employees would agree, it's the definition of MN comfort food. 8 oz.
Hot Bison Commercial$12.95
Just like you had at school... but way way better. This opened face sandwich starts with a base of Sourdough bread, then mashed potatoes, shaved slow-roasted bison steak, and our house mushroom brown gravy over top. We're proud of this one.
Wrap-of-the-Day$9.95
Todays Wrap: Caesar Wrap- Your choice of grilled chicken or avocado with shaved parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, fresh romaine lettuce on a spinach and herb tortilla.
Tomato Basil Soup$4.95
Refined from Mitch's own recipe, parmesan cheese in the mix makes this soup deliciously creamy. This is a match made in heaven with our Triple Layer Grilled Cheese sandwich.
Mini Donuts$3.95
One of our favorite State Fair icons. 6 or 12 mini-donuts, fried to order, and tossed in your choice of house blended sweet or savory seasoning! Cooked to order, 2-3 minute wait.
See full menu

Location

86 S 9th St.

Minneapolis MN

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Monello/Constantine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy A modern expression of contemporary Italion fare

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis

No reviews yet

Hell's Kitchen is a fiercely independent, employee-owned, award-winning restaurant located in the heart of downtown Minneapolis. Our cheeky underground lair features locally sourced and uniquely inspired American-style cooking plus a vibrant bar with local craft beers, affordable wines, and imaginative cocktails.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston