Go
Toast
  • /
  • Boulder
  • /
  • Hell's Backbone Grill & Farm

Hell's Backbone Grill & Farm

Hell's Backbone Grill & Farm is located in Boulder, Utah—home to 226 residents and positioned on the edge of a remote, exquisite wilderness. Currently in our 21st season, the restaurant enjoys one of the highest Zagat ratings in Utah, and is a finalist for the Best Chefs in the Mountain Region by the James Beard Awards—after being honored as semi-finalists for the last four years.
Jen Castle and Blake Spalding are the chef-owners and operate the restaurant with a commitment to sustainability, environmental ethics, and social responsibility. We serve organic, locally produced, and seasonally appropriate cuisine. Many of the vegetables and fruits incorporated into our appetizers, entrees, and desserts are grown on our six-acre farm. The HBG Farm produces well over 20,000 pounds of produce using regenerative agricultural practices. We also feature dishes made with fruit from Boulder's heirloom orchards and rely largely on local ranches for the grass-fed and finished meat we serve.

20 North Highway 12 • $$$

Avg 4.5 (1482 reviews)

Popular Items

Local Red Trout & Herbs$30.00
crispy skin-on & pan-seared with farm herb butter, parsley'd jasmine rice & organic vegetables. gf
Four Blue-Ribbon Black-Powder Biscuits$4.00
four of our signature blue-ribbon black powder biscuits with whipped sage butter
Chocolate Chile Cream Pot$12.00
rich chocolate custard, a kiss of chimayo chile & just-whipped cream. gf
Boulder Beef Braise$34.00
slow cooked grass-fed & finished beef, with farm kale & poblanos, tomatoes, green chile polenta & organic vegetables. gf
Spicy Cowgal Chipotle Meatloaf$28.00
local grass-fed & finished beef, spicy backbone sauce, lemony mashed potatoes & organic vegetables
She-Deviled Farm Eggs$7.00
three spicy she-deviled eggs from our farm. gf
Two Blue-Ribbon Black-Powder Biscuits$2.00
two of our signature blue-ribbon black powder biscuits with whipped sage butter
Beef Jenchilada$28.00
local ground beef & jack cheese in a spicy habanero corn cream sauce, served with cilantro-pepita green chile rice & organic vegetables. gf
Backbone House Salad$13.00
organic lettuces, local strawberries, toasted pepitas, super sweet dehydrated corn, jícama & agave-chile vinaigrette. vegan & gf
Calabacitas Enchiladas$28.00
farmy squash in a creamy green chile & farm tomatillo sauce with cilantro-pepita green chile rice & farm vegetables. gf & vegetarian

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

20 North Highway 12

Boulder UT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Escalante Mercantile

No reviews yet

Natural Food Grocery Store with a Full Service Cafe.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston