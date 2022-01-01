Hell's Backbone Grill & Farm is located in Boulder, Utah—home to 226 residents and positioned on the edge of a remote, exquisite wilderness. Currently in our 21st season, the restaurant enjoys one of the highest Zagat ratings in Utah, and is a finalist for the Best Chefs in the Mountain Region by the James Beard Awards—after being honored as semi-finalists for the last four years.

Jen Castle and Blake Spalding are the chef-owners and operate the restaurant with a commitment to sustainability, environmental ethics, and social responsibility. We serve organic, locally produced, and seasonally appropriate cuisine. Many of the vegetables and fruits incorporated into our appetizers, entrees, and desserts are grown on our six-acre farm. The HBG Farm produces well over 20,000 pounds of produce using regenerative agricultural practices. We also feature dishes made with fruit from Boulder's heirloom orchards and rely largely on local ranches for the grass-fed and finished meat we serve.



20 North Highway 12 • $$$