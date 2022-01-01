Go
Helm Oyster Bar & Bistro

Helm Oyster Bar & Bistro is an ode to the coast and farmland of Maine. We are located along Portland's historic waterfront. Our Raw Bar offers oysters and many other shellfish and seafood. Our menu changes weekly to reflect seasonality and locally-sourced availability. Our bar focuses on natural wines, rotating New England beers, and classic cocktails.

SEAFOOD

60 Thames Street • $$$

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)

Popular Items

Suggested Wine Pairing (Red)$21.00
Cantina Furlani "Alpino Negrik" Rosso. Trento, Italy. 100% Negrara.
Duck Terrine$14.00
apple mustard, toasted brioche, pickled shallots
Suggested Wine Pairing (White)$20.00
Koehler-Ruprecht Kallstadt Riesling Kabinett Trocken. Pfalz, Germany. 100% Riesling.
Shellfish Boudin$29.00
white beans, chives, sourdough
Glazed Shortrib$36.00
parsnips, swiss chard
Pork Chop$50.00
Serves One. BEET SALAD: Triple cream, radishes, pistou. PORK CHOP: Spaetzle, creamed mushrooms, apple mustard. RICE PUDDING: Caramel apples, honey almonds. We package the meal family style; if you would like individual packages for multiple meals, please specify in 'special instructions' below.
Halibut$30.00
ramps, potato & leek rosti, romesco
Monkfish$50.00
Serves One. LITTLE GEM LETTUCES: winter citrus, radishes, feta cheese. OLIVE OIL POACHED MONKFISH: charred chicories, bagna cauda, spiced squash, seeds. MEYER LEMON UPSIDE DOWN CAKE: candied almonds, chantilly. We package multiple meals to be served family style, please specify if you prefer individual packages.
Spartan Sea Farms Oysters (One Dozen)$24.00
Served with meyer lemon mignonette, lemons.
Short Rib Prix Fixe$50.00
Serves one. CHICORY SALAD: horseradish dressing, fried onions. GLAZED SHORT RIBS: swiss chard, braised beans, yeast rolls. CHOCOLATE TART: whipped crème fraÎche, salted caramel.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

60 Thames Street

Portland ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
