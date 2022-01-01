Hemet restaurants you'll love

Go
Hemet restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hemet

Hemet's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Thai
Vietnamese
Scroll right

Must-try Hemet restaurants

Lemongrass Asian Cuisine image

 

Lemongrass Asian Cuisine

3376 Wentworth Dr, Hemet

Avg 4.2 (920 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Pho$11.50
Pulled white chicken breast
Pad Thai$15.50
Rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts and scallions pan-fried in our sweet tamarind sauce garnished with carrots, cabbage, limes and crushed peanuts
Garlic Noodles$15.50
Yakisoba noodles tossed in green onions, butter, garlic, and our special house sauce.
More about Lemongrass Asian Cuisine
Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill image

GRILL

Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill

3909 W Florida Ave, Hemet

Avg 4 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NACHOS SUPREME$13.99
Your choice of shredded beef, ground beef or shredded chicken topped with beans, red sauce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and olives
9. WET BURRITO WITH CHEESE$14.99
Your choice of shredded beef, ground beef or chicken. (Carnitas, carne asada, chile verde or chile colorado, 1.99 extra)
STEAK & SHRIMP FAJITAS$22.99
U.S.D.A. Choice steak and tender shrimp
More about Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill
Megabites image

 

Megabites

1153 South State Street, Hemet

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pizza /Med$15.99
One topping, extra toppings $2.50 each
Pizza /Lg$19.99
One topping, extra toppings $2.50 each
Appetizer Platter$15.99
6 Wings, 1/2 lb. Potato Wedges, 6 Jalapñeo Poppers, Celery and French Fries. Served with BBQ sauce and Ranch on the side.
More about Megabites
Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet image

 

Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet

1127 South Sanderson Avenue, Hemet

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BACON BURRITO$8.19
Bacon, egg, seasoned red potatoes & cheese
ASADA BURRITO$8.79
Carne Asada, guac & pico
SUPER NACHOS$11.29
Tortilla chips, beans cheese, sour cream, & guac. Choose favorite protein
More about Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet
Alberto's Mexican Food image

 

Alberto's Mexican Food

33389 HWY-74, Hemet

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Alberto's Mexican Food
Rocking K Ranch image

 

Rocking K Ranch

3969 w. Florida Ave, Hemet

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Rocking K Ranch

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hemet

Nachos

Burritos

Tacos

Map

More near Hemet to explore

Temecula

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Murrieta

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Palm Springs

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Redlands

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Moreno Valley

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Lake Elsinore

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

Menifee

No reviews yet

Yucaipa

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Wildomar

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston