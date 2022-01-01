Hemet restaurants you'll love
Hemet's top cuisines
Must-try Hemet restaurants
More about Lemongrass Asian Cuisine
Lemongrass Asian Cuisine
3376 Wentworth Dr, Hemet
|Popular items
|Chicken Pho
|$11.50
Pulled white chicken breast
|Pad Thai
|$15.50
Rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts and scallions pan-fried in our sweet tamarind sauce garnished with carrots, cabbage, limes and crushed peanuts
|Garlic Noodles
|$15.50
Yakisoba noodles tossed in green onions, butter, garlic, and our special house sauce.
More about Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill
GRILL
Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill
3909 W Florida Ave, Hemet
|Popular items
|NACHOS SUPREME
|$13.99
Your choice of shredded beef, ground beef or shredded chicken topped with beans, red sauce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and olives
|9. WET BURRITO WITH CHEESE
|$14.99
Your choice of shredded beef, ground beef or chicken. (Carnitas, carne asada, chile verde or chile colorado, 1.99 extra)
|STEAK & SHRIMP FAJITAS
|$22.99
U.S.D.A. Choice steak and tender shrimp
More about Megabites
Megabites
1153 South State Street, Hemet
|Popular items
|Pizza /Med
|$15.99
One topping, extra toppings $2.50 each
|Pizza /Lg
|$19.99
One topping, extra toppings $2.50 each
|Appetizer Platter
|$15.99
6 Wings, 1/2 lb. Potato Wedges, 6 Jalapñeo Poppers, Celery and French Fries. Served with BBQ sauce and Ranch on the side.
More about Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet
Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet
1127 South Sanderson Avenue, Hemet
|Popular items
|BACON BURRITO
|$8.19
Bacon, egg, seasoned red potatoes & cheese
|ASADA BURRITO
|$8.79
Carne Asada, guac & pico
|SUPER NACHOS
|$11.29
Tortilla chips, beans cheese, sour cream, & guac. Choose favorite protein
More about Rocking K Ranch
Rocking K Ranch
3969 w. Florida Ave, Hemet