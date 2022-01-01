Hemet Mexican restaurants you'll love
Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill
Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill
3909 W Florida Ave, Hemet
|Popular items
|3. TWO TACOS (soft or crispy)
|$13.99
Your choice of shredded beef or ground beef or chicken
|NACHOS SUPREME
|$13.99
Your choice of shredded beef, ground beef or shredded chicken topped with beans, red sauce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and olives
|17. FLAUTAS
|$14.99
Deep fried flour tortillas with your choice of shredded beef or chicken
Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet
Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet
1127 South Sanderson Avenue, Hemet
|Popular items
|SUPER FRIES
|$11.29
Fries, cheese, sour cream, guac & favorite protein on top
|STREET TACOS
|$2.99
Street taco on 2 corn tortillas with protein of choice, choose from Asada, Carnitas, Grilled Chicken, Al Pastor, chorizo or lengua. topped with onion & cilantro
|SUPER NACHOS
|$11.29
Tortilla chips, beans cheese, sour cream, & guac. Choose favorite protein