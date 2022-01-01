Chicken salad in Hemet
Hemet restaurants that serve chicken salad
Lemongrass Asian Cuisine
3376 Wentworth Dr, Hemet
|Thai Spicy Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Pan seared garlic chicken, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, carrots, and purple cabbage combined with a chili puree and lime vinaigrette served on a bed of iceberg lettuce.
|Vietnamese Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Steamed ginger flavored chicken breast served on a fresh bed of cabbage, carrots, peanuts and fried onions in a lime vinaigrette
Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill
3909 W Florida Ave, Hemet
|CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD
|$15.99
A grilled, seasoned breast of chicken atop a bed of romaine lettuce tossed with our delicious Vaquero dressing and garnished with pepitas, queso fresco and tortilla strips. Substitute Shrimp add 3.00