Chilaquiles in Hemet

Hemet restaurants
Hemet restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Al Carbon Pollos Asados - 3330 east Florida avenue Suite B

3330 east Florida avenue Suite B, Hemet

TakeoutDelivery
CHILAQUILES RELLENOS$14.99
Hand made Corn tortillas filled with cheese topped with chicken. Served with Beans And 1 Corn Tamale.( $2.00 Extra After 12pm)
More about Al Carbon Pollos Asados - 3330 east Florida avenue Suite B
Alberto's Mexican Food - Sanderson & Stetson Hemet

1127 South Sanderson Avenue, Hemet

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILAQUILES$12.99
SERVED ALL DAY. Corn TortillaS cut into bite size pieces mixed with our special red salsa or green salsa. topped with onion, cilantro sour cream and 2 eggs served with Breakfast red seasoned potatoes until 10:30 Am, after is served with rice and beans.
More about Alberto's Mexican Food - Sanderson & Stetson Hemet

