Chilaquiles in Hemet
Hemet restaurants that serve chilaquiles
More about Al Carbon Pollos Asados - 3330 east Florida avenue Suite B
Al Carbon Pollos Asados - 3330 east Florida avenue Suite B
3330 east Florida avenue Suite B, Hemet
|CHILAQUILES RELLENOS
|$14.99
Hand made Corn tortillas filled with cheese topped with chicken. Served with Beans And 1 Corn Tamale.( $2.00 Extra After 12pm)
More about Alberto's Mexican Food - Sanderson & Stetson Hemet
Alberto's Mexican Food - Sanderson & Stetson Hemet
1127 South Sanderson Avenue, Hemet
|CHILAQUILES
|$12.99
SERVED ALL DAY. Corn TortillaS cut into bite size pieces mixed with our special red salsa or green salsa. topped with onion, cilantro sour cream and 2 eggs served with Breakfast red seasoned potatoes until 10:30 Am, after is served with rice and beans.