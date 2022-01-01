Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Hemet

Hemet restaurants
Hemet restaurants that serve chile relleno

Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill image

GRILL

Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill

3909 W Florida Ave, Hemet

Avg 4 (222 reviews)
Takeout
CHILE RELLENO BURRITO$11.99
Burrito has beans inside, Ranchero sauce and cheese on top, with sour cream on the side.
CHILE RELLENO & TAMALE$15.99
Roasted Poblano chile stuffed with mashed potato, Jack cheese and Queso Fresco. Served with a Pork Tamale and red sauce
6. CHILE RELLENO & ENCHILADA$14.99
Roasted Poblano chile stuffed with mashed potato, Jack cheese and Queso Fresco. Served with an enchilada, choice of shredded beef, ground beef, chicken or cheese
More about Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill
Item pic

 

Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet

1127 South Sanderson Avenue, Hemet

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1 CHILE RELLENO$4.79
CHILE RELLENO BURRITO$8.99
Stuffed Chile Relleno, rice, beans & enchilada sauce wrapped on a flour tortilla
#15-Chile Relleno Plate$11.99
2 Chile Rellenos stuffed with cheese, topped with enchilada sauce and cheese, rice and beans on side
More about Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet

