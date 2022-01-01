Chile relleno in Hemet
Hemet restaurants that serve chile relleno
Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill
3909 W Florida Ave, Hemet
|CHILE RELLENO BURRITO
|$11.99
Burrito has beans inside, Ranchero sauce and cheese on top, with sour cream on the side.
|CHILE RELLENO & TAMALE
|$15.99
Roasted Poblano chile stuffed with mashed potato, Jack cheese and Queso Fresco. Served with a Pork Tamale and red sauce
|6. CHILE RELLENO & ENCHILADA
|$14.99
Roasted Poblano chile stuffed with mashed potato, Jack cheese and Queso Fresco. Served with an enchilada, choice of shredded beef, ground beef, chicken or cheese
Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet
1127 South Sanderson Avenue, Hemet
|1 CHILE RELLENO
|$4.79
|CHILE RELLENO BURRITO
|$8.99
Stuffed Chile Relleno, rice, beans & enchilada sauce wrapped on a flour tortilla
|#15-Chile Relleno Plate
|$11.99
2 Chile Rellenos stuffed with cheese, topped with enchilada sauce and cheese, rice and beans on side