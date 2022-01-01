Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Hemet

Hemet restaurants
Hemet restaurants that serve enchiladas

Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill image

GRILL

Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill

3909 W Florida Ave, Hemet

Avg 4 (222 reviews)
Takeout
VEGGIE ENCHILADAS$15.99
Topped with ranchero sauce & cheese, includes white rice & black beans
SIZZLING ENCHILADAS$20.99
Choice of USDA steak or grilled chicken breast enchiladas served “fajita style”. Topped with our chipotle cream sauce, shredded lettuce & pico de gallo. Substitute shrimp 21.99
2. TWO ENCHILADAS$13.99
Your choice of shredded beef, ground beef, chicken or cheese
More about Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill
Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet image

 

Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet

1127 South Sanderson Avenue, Hemet

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#5- Beef Taco & Enchiladas$9.99
Hard shell beef taco with lettuce & cheese, Cheese, Cheese enchilada with lettuce & cheese, rice & beans on side
#6- Beef Burrito & Enchilada$9.99
Shredded Beef Burrito, Cheese Enchilada topped with lettuce & cheese, rice & beans on the side.
#4 Tostada & Enchiladas$9.99
Bean Tostada topped with lettuce & Cheese, Cheese Enchilada topped with lettuce and cheese
More about Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet

