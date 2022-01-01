Enchiladas in Hemet
Hemet restaurants that serve enchiladas
Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill
3909 W Florida Ave, Hemet
|VEGGIE ENCHILADAS
|$15.99
Topped with ranchero sauce & cheese, includes white rice & black beans
|SIZZLING ENCHILADAS
|$20.99
Choice of USDA steak or grilled chicken breast enchiladas served “fajita style”. Topped with our chipotle cream sauce, shredded lettuce & pico de gallo. Substitute shrimp 21.99
|2. TWO ENCHILADAS
|$13.99
Your choice of shredded beef, ground beef, chicken or cheese
Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet
1127 South Sanderson Avenue, Hemet
|#5- Beef Taco & Enchiladas
|$9.99
Hard shell beef taco with lettuce & cheese, Cheese, Cheese enchilada with lettuce & cheese, rice & beans on side
|#6- Beef Burrito & Enchilada
|$9.99
Shredded Beef Burrito, Cheese Enchilada topped with lettuce & cheese, rice & beans on the side.
|#4 Tostada & Enchiladas
|$9.99
Bean Tostada topped with lettuce & Cheese, Cheese Enchilada topped with lettuce and cheese