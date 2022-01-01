Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Hemet

Hemet restaurants
Hemet restaurants that serve fish tacos

Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill image

GRILL

Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill

3909 W Florida Ave, Hemet

Avg 4 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Side Soft Fish Taco$4.99
TWO FISH TACOS$15.99
Delicious Icelandic Cod beer battered and fried, rolled in corn tortillas with cabbage, pico de gallo with Los Vaqueros special sauce. Substitute Shrimp 16.99
More about Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill
Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet image

 

Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet

1127 South Sanderson Avenue, Hemet

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FISH TACO$3.99
Deep fried beer battered fish, cabbage, pico & chipotle sauce
#13-Two Fish Tacos$9.99
2 Fish Tacos on a soft corn or flour tortilla
with cabbage, pico & chipotle sauce, rice and beans on the side
FISH TACO$3.99
Deep fried beer battered fish, cabbage, pico & chipotle sauce
More about Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet

