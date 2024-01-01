Huevos rancheros in Hemet
Hemet restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
Al Carbon Pollos Asados - 3330 east Florida avenue Suite B
Al Carbon Pollos Asados - 3330 east Florida avenue Suite B
3330 east Florida avenue Suite B, Hemet
|LA MONTURA (HUEVOS RANCHEROS)
|$14.99
2 Crispy corn tortillas with Beans, topped with 2 eggs & Salsa Ranchera, served with queso fresco, avocado, beans & Corn Tamal
Alberto's Mexican Food - Sanderson & Stetson Hemet
Alberto's Mexican Food - Sanderson & Stetson Hemet
1127 South Sanderson Avenue, Hemet
|HUEVOS RANCHEROS PLATO
|$12.99
SERVED ALL DAY. Served with seasoned red potatoes until 10.30 am & beans after 10:30 am rice & beans
2 over easy eggs on a soft corn tortilla , topped with our salsa ranchera