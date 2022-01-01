Nachos in Hemet
Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill
3909 W Florida Ave, Hemet
|NACHOS & CHEESE
|$5.99
Homemade tortilla chips covered in melted cheese.
|NACHOS SUPREME
|$13.99
Your choice of shredded beef, ground beef or shredded chicken topped with beans, red sauce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and olives
|IRISH NACHOS
|$8.99
French fried potatoes topped with cheese, bacon and green onions. Served with ranch dressing