Steak fajitas in Hemet

Hemet restaurants
Hemet restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill image

GRILL

Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill

3909 W Florida Ave, Hemet

Avg 4 (222 reviews)
Takeout
STEAK FAJITA TOSTADA$16.99
Grilled U.S.D.A. steak on a bed of lettuce in a flour tortilla shell with sauteed fresh peppers & onions, guacamole, cheese, refried beans and sour cream.
STEAK & CHICKEN FAJITAS$20.99
Grilled U.S.D.A. Choice sirloin steak and grilled seasoned breast of chicken
STEAK FAJITAS$19.99
Grilled, U.S.D.A. Choice steak marinated in special seasonings
More about Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill
Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet image

 

Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet

1127 South Sanderson Avenue, Hemet

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
STEAK FAJITAS PLATO$11.99
Steak, poblano peppers, onion & tomato, rice and beans on side
STEAK FAJITA BURRITO$8.99
More about Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet

