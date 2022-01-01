Steak fajitas in Hemet
Hemet restaurants that serve steak fajitas
More about Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill
GRILL
Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill
3909 W Florida Ave, Hemet
|STEAK FAJITA TOSTADA
|$16.99
Grilled U.S.D.A. steak on a bed of lettuce in a flour tortilla shell with sauteed fresh peppers & onions, guacamole, cheese, refried beans and sour cream.
|STEAK & CHICKEN FAJITAS
|$20.99
Grilled U.S.D.A. Choice sirloin steak and grilled seasoned breast of chicken
|STEAK FAJITAS
|$19.99
Grilled, U.S.D.A. Choice steak marinated in special seasonings