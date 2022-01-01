Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Hemet

Hemet restaurants
Hemet restaurants that serve tacos

Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill image

GRILL

Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill

3909 W Florida Ave, Hemet

Avg 4 (222 reviews)
Takeout
TACO SALAD$13.99
Your choice of shredded beef, chicken or ground beef on bed of lettuce on a flour tortilla shell, topped with tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and olives
Side Soft Fish Taco$4.99
Side Soft Grill Chicken Taco$4.99
More about Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill
MINI TACOS image

 

Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet

1127 South Sanderson Avenue, Hemet

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
STREET TACOS$2.99
Street taco on 2 corn tortillas with protein of choice, choose from Asada, Carnitas, Grilled Chicken, Al Pastor, chorizo or lengua. topped with onion & cilantro
QUESA-TACO$4.69
Grilled cheese, with birria, red onion & cilantro
#9- Two Chicken Tacos$9.99
2 Hard shell shredded chicken (mild) tacos with lettuce & cheese, rice & beans on the side
More about Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet

