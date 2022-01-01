Tacos in Hemet
Hemet restaurants that serve tacos
More about Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill
GRILL
Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill
3909 W Florida Ave, Hemet
|TACO SALAD
|$13.99
Your choice of shredded beef, chicken or ground beef on bed of lettuce on a flour tortilla shell, topped with tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and olives
|Side Soft Fish Taco
|$4.99
|Side Soft Grill Chicken Taco
|$4.99
More about Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet
Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet
1127 South Sanderson Avenue, Hemet
|STREET TACOS
|$2.99
Street taco on 2 corn tortillas with protein of choice, choose from Asada, Carnitas, Grilled Chicken, Al Pastor, chorizo or lengua. topped with onion & cilantro
|QUESA-TACO
|$4.69
Grilled cheese, with birria, red onion & cilantro
|#9- Two Chicken Tacos
|$9.99
2 Hard shell shredded chicken (mild) tacos with lettuce & cheese, rice & beans on the side