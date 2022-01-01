Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Hemet

Go
Hemet restaurants
Toast

Hemet restaurants that serve taquitos

Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill image

GRILL

Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill

3909 W Florida Ave, Hemet

Avg 4 (222 reviews)
Takeout
8. FOUR TAQUITOS$13.99
Your choice shredded beef or chicken served with guacamole and sour cream
KIDS TAQUITOS$7.99
THREE TAQUITOS$8.99
Your choice of beef or chicken, on a bed of lettuce served with guacamole & sour cream
More about Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill
Item pic

 

Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet

1127 South Sanderson Avenue, Hemet

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3 ROLL TAQUITOS W/GUAC$4.79
Filled with choice of beef, chicken or potato, topped with guac & cheese
5 ROLL TAQUITOS W/GUAC$6.99
filled with beef, chicken or potato, topped with guac & cheese
3 ROLLED TAQUITOS SPECIAL$8.99
3 Rolled Taquitos topped with guac, cheese, rice & beans on side 22 oz drink
More about Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet

Browse other tasty dishes in Hemet

Fish Tacos

Tacos

Shrimp Burritos

Nachos

Chicken Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

Chicken Salad

Steak Fajitas

Map

More near Hemet to explore

Temecula

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Palm Springs

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Murrieta

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Redlands

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Moreno Valley

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lake Elsinore

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Menifee

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Wildomar

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Yucaipa

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1579 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston