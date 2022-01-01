Tostadas in Hemet
Hemet restaurants that serve tostadas
More about Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill
GRILL
Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill
3909 W Florida Ave, Hemet
|STEAK FAJITA TOSTADA
|$16.99
Grilled U.S.D.A. steak on a bed of lettuce in a flour tortilla shell with sauteed fresh peppers & onions, guacamole, cheese, refried beans and sour cream.
|TOSTADA GRANDE
|$13.99
Your choice of shredded beef, chicken or ground beef on a bed of beans on a flour tortilla shell topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
|TOSTADA DE CEVICHE
|$9.99
Atlantic cod, shrimp, pico de gallo and sliced avocado atop a deep fried corn tortilla.