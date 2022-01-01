Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Hemet

Go
Hemet restaurants
Toast

Hemet restaurants that serve tostadas

Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill image

GRILL

Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill

3909 W Florida Ave, Hemet

Avg 4 (222 reviews)
Takeout
STEAK FAJITA TOSTADA$16.99
Grilled U.S.D.A. steak on a bed of lettuce in a flour tortilla shell with sauteed fresh peppers & onions, guacamole, cheese, refried beans and sour cream.
TOSTADA GRANDE$13.99
Your choice of shredded beef, chicken or ground beef on a bed of beans on a flour tortilla shell topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
TOSTADA DE CEVICHE$9.99
Atlantic cod, shrimp, pico de gallo and sliced avocado atop a deep fried corn tortilla.
More about Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill
Item pic

 

Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet

1127 South Sanderson Avenue, Hemet

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP CEVICHE TOSTADA$6.29
SHREDDED CHKN TOSTADA$4.99
#4 Tostada & Enchiladas$9.99
Bean Tostada topped with lettuce & Cheese, Cheese Enchilada topped with lettuce and cheese
More about Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet

Browse other tasty dishes in Hemet

Chicken Fajitas

Fish Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Shrimp Burritos

Chile Relleno

Shrimp Tacos

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

Map

More near Hemet to explore

Temecula

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Palm Springs

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Murrieta

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Redlands

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Moreno Valley

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lake Elsinore

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Menifee

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Wildomar

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Yucaipa

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1579 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston