Hemingway's Tavern
Enjoy a true culinary adventure at Hemingway's Tavern, the #1 rated restaurant in Melbourne on Trip Advisor!
Interesting Main plates, wines, signature cocktails, specials, Happy Hour and Desserts inspired by the Ernest's adventures through the Florida Keys, Cuba, France and Spain. Offering safe Inside, Outside and walk up dining areas, open for lunch, dinner and brunch on weekends. Join us for your adventure...
FRENCH FRIES
1800 W Hibiscus #115 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1800 W Hibiscus #115
Melbourne FL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Brazil 4 You
A little piece of Brazil inside Brevard County. Grocery Store, Restaurant, Meat Shop and Bakery in one place! Come to visit us and we will serve you with the famous Brazilian hospitality.
Beef 'O' Brady's
Good Food, Good Sports
Bagel 13
Come in and enjoy!
The Grill at 1450
Come in and enjoy!