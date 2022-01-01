Go
Toast

Hemingway's Tavern

Enjoy a true culinary adventure at Hemingway's Tavern, the #1 rated restaurant in Melbourne on Trip Advisor!
Interesting Main plates, wines, signature cocktails, specials, Happy Hour and Desserts inspired by the Ernest's adventures through the Florida Keys, Cuba, France and Spain. Offering safe Inside, Outside and walk up dining areas, open for lunch, dinner and brunch on weekends. Join us for your adventure...

FRENCH FRIES

1800 W Hibiscus #115 • $$

Avg 4.5 (1165 reviews)

Popular Items

Ham Croquets$1.00
Mashed Potato and ham, breaded then crispy fried. 2 per order.
Fries$3.00
Papa’s Cuban Sandwich$9.00
Slow roasted mojo pork, shaved ham, classic yellow mustard, Swiss cheese, and pickle slices on pressed authentic Cuban bread.
Yard Bird on A Stick$9.00
Island-spiced chicken skewers with avocado lime dipping sauce.
Cuban Combo$11.00
A whole Cuban sandwich with choice of regular side or a small salad or soup.
Key West Bowl$14.50
Pulled mojo pork or chicken over seasoned black beans and jasmine rice with chimichurri sauce, grilled pineapple salsa and fried plantains. Substitute snapper, crab cake or shrimp for four bucks, lobster for eight bucks.
Cuban Pork Empanadas$7.50
Flaky pastry crusts stuffed with mojo pork, fried and served with guava BBQ sauce.
Tavern Tacos$10.50
Grilled flour tortillas, fresh jalapeños, sweet pickled onions, radish, shredded cabbage, queso fresco, and cilantro lime sauce. Choose
mojo pork or chicken. Substitute shrimp or snapper for four bucks, lobster for eight bucks.
Premiere Burger$10.00
Served on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of cheddar, American, Swiss or smoked mozzarella cheeses.
CONSUMER ADVISORY: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of
foodborne illness.
CONSUMER ADVISORY: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of
foodborne illness.
KWFD Smoked Wings$13.00
Eight chicken wings seasoned then smoked, fried crispy, and tossed in your choice of guava BBQ, buffalo jerk, pineapple Thai chili or our house spice dry rub.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1800 W Hibiscus #115

Melbourne FL

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brazil 4 You

No reviews yet

A little piece of Brazil inside Brevard County. Grocery Store, Restaurant, Meat Shop and Bakery in one place! Come to visit us and we will serve you with the famous Brazilian hospitality.

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

Bagel 13

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Grill at 1450

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston