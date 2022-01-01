Go
Toast

Hen Quarter - Dublin

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

6628 Riverside Dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (1909 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Toilets
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

6628 Riverside Dr

Dublin OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rebol

No reviews yet

REBoL’s optimal performance/Non-GMO menu provides only the cleanest consumables available to our guests. We refuse to compromise or conform to the low food standards held throughout the world and allowing you, the REBoL, to perform to your greatest potential.

NHB - Dublin

No reviews yet

Located in the historical Artz house in the heart of downtown Dublin. We specialize in craft beer, scratch made food and great times. Come enjoy a pint with us!

Kona Craft Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Weenie Wonder

No reviews yet

Weenie Wonder is a fun, casual spot serving up tasty delights with all the toppings, made fresh in front of you and your eyeballs.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston