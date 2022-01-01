Go
Henbit

Feel Good Food.

111 Congress Ave suit 010 • $$

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)

Popular Items

Iced Fredericksburg Peach Black Tea
Lemonade
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Iced Yaupon Mint Tea
Salmon Bowl$15.00
Farro, Avocado, Seasonal Vegetables, Tarragon Yogurt, Sprouted Mung Beans, Crispy Lentils, Onion, Herbs
Henbit Burger$12.00
44 Farms Beef, White Sonoran Bun, American Cheese, Shiitake Aioli, Grilled Onion, Tomato, Red Romaine, Sour Pickles
Mexican Coke$3.00
Waterloo Flavored Sparking Water$3.00
Topo Chico$3.00
Harissa Chicken Bowl$13.00
Carolina Gold Rice and Chickpeas, Seasonal Squash, Seasonal Relish, Red Onions, House Yogurt, Harissa Oil
Breakfast Sando$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

111 Congress Ave suit 010

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
