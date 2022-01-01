Hen of the Wood-Burlington

Go
Popular Items

Flint Corn Polenta$5.00
Clothbound Cheddar
Radicchio Salad$13.00
Apples, Buttermilk Vinaigrette, Hildene Farm 'Tomme' Goat Cheese
Red Beets$13.00
Jasper Hill Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese, Endive, Candied Pecans
Swordfish$28.00
Buttered Celery Root, Curly Kale, Roasted Cippolinis
Dark Chocolate Pot de Crème$9.00
Candied Pepitas, Cranberry Coulis
Short Rib Mac & Cheese - Bake at Home$18.00
Breadcrumbs, Roasted Cipollini Onions
Mushroom Toast$15.00
Red Hen Cyrus Pringle Bread, House Bacon, Poached Farm Egg
Hanger Steak$45.00
8 oz Hanger; Smoked Green Cabbage, Buttered Kobocha Squash
Olive Oil Cake$9.00
Lemond Curd, Whipped Cream
Parker House Rolls$6.00
Cultured Butter
Location

55 Cherry Street

Burlington VT

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
