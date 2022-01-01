Go
Toast

Henderson Heights

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

908 Henderson St • $

Avg 4.5 (678 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Sports
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

908 Henderson St

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sticky's Chicken

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Betelgeuse Betelgeuse

No reviews yet

Pizza and Cocktails

Sawyer Ice House

No reviews yet

50+ beers, drinks, good food and a dog-friendly outdoor patio in the heart of Sawyer Yards and the Houston Arts District.

Platypus Brewing

No reviews yet

Where Australia meets Texas - craft brewery, restaurant and full bar. Brewed with Texan Heart and Australian Soul!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston