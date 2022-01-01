Anthem restaurants you'll love

Anthem restaurants
Toast

Pizza
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Greek
Must-try Anthem restaurants

Munch Box image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Munch Box

10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson

Avg 4.8 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BYO Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
Build your own breakfast sandwich with your choice of bread, eggs, protein, veggies and cheese
Munch Box Breakfast$12.49
French toast or pancakes, eggs, choice of meat and choice of side
BYO Srambowl$7.99
Build your own breakfast scrambowl with your choice eggs, protein, veggies and cheese
More about Munch Box
HUMMUS image

 

HUMMUS

10895 S. Eastern Ave STE#100, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HUM Gyro (Lamb & Beef)$14.59
An elevated version of the traditional Greek gyro prepared to-order on our char-grill for a defining flavor meant to please the greatest of enthusiasts.
HUM Bird's Eye Beef$14.59
Prepared with bird's eye chili peppers, garlic, and a unique blend of spices. Slow braised until it is fork-tender and full of flavor.
HUM Atlantic Salmon (Flame-Grilled)$15.59
Prepared to-order on the char-grill and finished with fresh squeezed lemon. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and a great source of protein.
More about HUMMUS
Scrambled image

 

Scrambled

2645 St. Rose Pkw, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Simple Doubles
2 plain buttermilk pancakes or French toasts, topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup and butter.
The Whole Hog$12.99
Bacon, sausage, ham, and cheddar cheese. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns, and toast or fresh fruit.
2x2x2$12.99
2 French toasts or pancakes, 2 bacon or sausage, 2 eggs.
More about Scrambled
Rebellion Pizza image

PIZZA

Rebellion Pizza

2540 Anthem Village Drive Suite #100, Henderson

Avg 5 (74 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
(6) Wings Buffalo$11.00
6 wings tossed in Buffalo sauce with Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Caesar$9.00
Romaine, Caesar dressing Crouton, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Garlic Knots$7.00
12 bite sized knots tossed in garlic butter served with marinara
More about Rebellion Pizza
Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean image

 

Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean

10612 S.Eastern, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef & Lamb Gyro Wrap$9.49
Our most popular wrap. Sliced gyro wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce.
Beef & Lamb Gyro Plate$15.99
Our most popular plate. Sliced gyro with tzatziki sauce. Served with hummus, Israeli salad, rice, and pita.
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap(Chicken Gyro)$9.49
Grilled chicken breast wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce.
More about Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina’s Pizzeria - Seven Hills Dr.

835 Seven Hills Dr., Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
20 Wings$26.99
Sub Bleu Cheese for Ranch
14" Vegetarian$16.99
More about Angelina’s Pizzeria - Seven Hills Dr.

