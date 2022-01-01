Anthem restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Munch Box
10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson
|Popular items
|BYO Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.99
Build your own breakfast sandwich with your choice of bread, eggs, protein, veggies and cheese
|Munch Box Breakfast
|$12.49
French toast or pancakes, eggs, choice of meat and choice of side
|BYO Srambowl
|$7.99
Build your own breakfast scrambowl with your choice eggs, protein, veggies and cheese
HUMMUS
10895 S. Eastern Ave STE#100, Henderson
|Popular items
|HUM Gyro (Lamb & Beef)
|$14.59
An elevated version of the traditional Greek gyro prepared to-order on our char-grill for a defining flavor meant to please the greatest of enthusiasts.
|HUM Bird's Eye Beef
|$14.59
Prepared with bird's eye chili peppers, garlic, and a unique blend of spices. Slow braised until it is fork-tender and full of flavor.
|HUM Atlantic Salmon (Flame-Grilled)
|$15.59
Prepared to-order on the char-grill and finished with fresh squeezed lemon. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and a great source of protein.
Scrambled
2645 St. Rose Pkw, Henderson
|Popular items
|Simple Doubles
2 plain buttermilk pancakes or French toasts, topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup and butter.
|The Whole Hog
|$12.99
Bacon, sausage, ham, and cheddar cheese. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns, and toast or fresh fruit.
|2x2x2
|$12.99
2 French toasts or pancakes, 2 bacon or sausage, 2 eggs.
PIZZA
Rebellion Pizza
2540 Anthem Village Drive Suite #100, Henderson
|Popular items
|(6) Wings Buffalo
|$11.00
6 wings tossed in Buffalo sauce with Ranch or Bleu Cheese
|Caesar
|$9.00
Romaine, Caesar dressing Crouton, Parmigiano-Reggiano
|Garlic Knots
|$7.00
12 bite sized knots tossed in garlic butter served with marinara
Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean
10612 S.Eastern, Henderson
|Popular items
|Beef & Lamb Gyro Wrap
|$9.49
Our most popular wrap. Sliced gyro wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce.
|Beef & Lamb Gyro Plate
|$15.99
Our most popular plate. Sliced gyro with tzatziki sauce. Served with hummus, Israeli salad, rice, and pita.
|Chicken Souvlaki Wrap(Chicken Gyro)
|$9.49
Grilled chicken breast wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce.