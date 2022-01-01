Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Anthem

Anthem restaurants
Anthem restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Munch Box

10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson

Avg 4.8 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Cheddar Burger$7.49
Angus patty, bacon, cheddar
More about Munch Box
HUMMUS

10895 S. Eastern Ave STE#100, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Blue Burger$12.99
Bacon, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch. Burgers are certified Angus beef, flame-grilled, cooked to 160 degrees, and served on a brioche bun with a side of seasoned messiah fries.
More about HUMMUS
Angelina’s Pizzeria - Seven Hills Dr.

835 Seven Hills Dr., Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Ch-Burger$10.49
More about Angelina’s Pizzeria - Seven Hills Dr.

