Bacon cheeseburgers in Anthem
Anthem restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Munch Box
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Munch Box
10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$7.49
Angus patty, bacon, cheddar
More about HUMMUS
HUMMUS
10895 S. Eastern Ave STE#100, Henderson
|Bacon Blue Burger
|$12.99
Bacon, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch. Burgers are certified Angus beef, flame-grilled, cooked to 160 degrees, and served on a brioche bun with a side of seasoned messiah fries.