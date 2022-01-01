Burritos in Anthem

Anthem restaurants that serve burritos

Munch Box image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Munch Box

10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson

Avg 4.8 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Munch Box Burrito$8.99
EGG WHITES, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPERS, SPINACH, AVOCADO AND PEPERJACK CHEESE
Meat Lovers Burrito$9.99
tortilla wrap, 3 eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, has brown , cheddar cheese
More about Munch Box
Scrambled image

 

Scrambled

2645 St. Rose Pkw, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scrambled Breakfast Burrito$10.25
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, hash browns, house black beans, cheddar & jack cheese, pico de gallo, & choice of green chile or ranchero sauce on side. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns.
More about Scrambled

