Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Anthem

Go
Anthem restaurants
Toast

Anthem restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Munch Box

10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson

Avg 4.8 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Munch Box Avocado Chicken Salad$10.99
Organic super greens, raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side, avocado, cherry tomatoes and chicken breast
Chicken Ceasar Salad Large$10.99
Chicken breast, croutons, parmasan cheese, tomatoes with ceasar dressing on the side
Small Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
Chicken breast, croutons, parmasan cheese, tomatoes with ceasar dressing on the side
More about Munch Box
Item pic

 

Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean

10612 S.Eastern, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Kebab Salad$12.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, and pita. Topped with grilled chicken breast kebab.
More about Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina’s Pizzeria - Seven Hills Dr.

835 Seven Hills Dr., Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Ranch Salad$11.99
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.99
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Salad$11.99
More about Angelina’s Pizzeria - Seven Hills Dr.

Browse other tasty dishes in Anthem

French Toast

French Fries

Cookies

Lamb Gyros

Chicken Soup

Avocado Salad

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Anthem to explore

Southeast

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston