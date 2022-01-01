Chicken wraps in Anthem
Anthem restaurants that serve chicken wraps
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Munch Box
10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson
|Avocado Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
Avocado, chicken breast or tenders, tomatoes, ranch dressing and choice of wrap
|Quinoa Avocado Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
CHOICE OF WRAP, QUINOA, CHICKEN, AVOCADO, SPINACH, TOMATOES
Scrambled
2645 St. Rose Pkw, Henderson
|Chicken Avocado Wrap
|$13.50
Herb tortilla, chicken, smashed avocado, spring mix lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese, & pickle. Served with French fries.
Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean
10612 S.Eastern, Henderson
|Chicken Shawerma Wrap
|$9.49
Sliced chicken wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, garlic sauce, and tahini sauce.