Chicken wraps in Anthem

Anthem restaurants that serve chicken wraps

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Munch Box

10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson

Avg 4.8 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Chicken Wrap$8.99
Avocado, chicken breast or tenders, tomatoes, ranch dressing and choice of wrap
Quinoa Avocado Chicken Wrap$8.99
CHOICE OF WRAP, QUINOA, CHICKEN, AVOCADO, SPINACH, TOMATOES
More about Munch Box
Scrambled

2645 St. Rose Pkw, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Avocado Wrap$13.50
Herb tortilla, chicken, smashed avocado, spring mix lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese, & pickle. Served with French fries.
More about Scrambled
Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean

10612 S.Eastern, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Shawerma Wrap$9.49
Sliced chicken wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, garlic sauce, and tahini sauce.
More about Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean
Angelina’s Pizzeria - Seven Hills Dr.

835 Seven Hills Dr., Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Ranch Wrap$10.79
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.79
More about Angelina’s Pizzeria - Seven Hills Dr.

