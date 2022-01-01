Filet mignon in Anthem
10895 S. Eastern Ave STE#100, Henderson
|SIDE Filet Mignon Skewer
|$8.99
Skewered Flame Grilled CAB Filet Mignon marinated in-house spices
More about Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean - Henderson (Near Anthem)
Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean - Henderson (Near Anthem)
10612 S.Eastern, Henderson
|Steak Kebab Bowl (Filet Mignon)
|$15.49
Marinated steak skewers served with rice, Israeli salad and pita.
|Steak Kebab Wrap (Filet Mignon)
|$11.74
Grilled filet mignon steak wrapped in pita with tomatoes, onions, and hummus.