Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Anthem

Go
Anthem restaurants
Toast

Anthem restaurants that serve filet mignon

Item pic

 

HUMMUS - Anthem

10895 S. Eastern Ave STE#100, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SIDE Filet Mignon Skewer$8.99
Skewered Flame Grilled CAB Filet Mignon marinated in-house spices
More about HUMMUS - Anthem
Item pic

 

Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean - Henderson (Near Anthem)

10612 S.Eastern, Henderson

No reviews yet
Steak Kebab Bowl (Filet Mignon)$15.49
Marinated steak skewers served with rice, Israeli salad and pita.
Steak Kebab Wrap (Filet Mignon)$11.74
Grilled filet mignon steak wrapped in pita with tomatoes, onions, and hummus.
More about Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean - Henderson (Near Anthem)

Browse other tasty dishes in Anthem

Lox

Chicken Wraps

Steak Bowls

Cookies

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Hummus

Turkey Bacon

Map

More near Anthem to explore

Southeast

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston