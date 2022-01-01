Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Anthem
/
Henderson
/
Anthem
/
French Fries
Anthem restaurants that serve french fries
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Munch Box
10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson
Avg 4.8
(792 reviews)
Side OF French Fries
$3.99
More about Munch Box
Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean
10612 S.Eastern, Henderson
No reviews yet
French Fries
Seasoned and served with our secret fry sauce.
More about Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean
Browse other tasty dishes in Anthem
Pies
Salmon
Chicken Salad
Meatball Subs
French Toast
Lamb Gyros
Hummus
Lox
More near Anthem to explore
Southeast
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
Cedar City
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston