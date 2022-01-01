French toast in Anthem
Anthem restaurants that serve french toast
More about Munch Box - Eastern
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Munch Box - Eastern
10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson
|French Toast
|$2.75
|Two French Toast w/Strawberries
|$5.99
|Tropical French Toast
|$10.99
French toast, bananas and strawberries.
More about Scrambled - Henderson - St. Rose
Scrambled - Henderson - St. Rose
2645 St. Rose Pkw, Henderson
|Kids French Toast
|$6.95
One piece texas toast with fruity face, topped with powdered sugar. Served with 1 bacon , 1 sausage link, 1 egg, syrup & butter. Drink included.
|Red Velvet French Toast
|$14.75
Red velvet with swirls of cream cheese, strawberries, strawberry glaze, sweet cream, & powder sugar.
|Very Berry French Toast
|$13.75
Texas toast, almond granola, fresh berries, drizzled with Chobani Greek yogurt & honey and topped with powdered sugar.