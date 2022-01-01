Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Anthem

Anthem restaurants
Toast

Anthem restaurants that serve french toast

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Munch Box - Eastern

10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson

Avg 4.8 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$2.75
Two French Toast w/Strawberries$5.99
Tropical French Toast$10.99
French toast, bananas and strawberries.
Scrambled - Henderson - St. Rose

2645 St. Rose Pkw, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids French Toast$6.95
One piece texas toast with fruity face, topped with powdered sugar. Served with 1 bacon , 1 sausage link, 1 egg, syrup & butter. Drink included.
Red Velvet French Toast$14.75
Red velvet with swirls of cream cheese, strawberries, strawberry glaze, sweet cream, & powder sugar.
Very Berry French Toast$13.75
Texas toast, almond granola, fresh berries, drizzled with Chobani Greek yogurt & honey and topped with powdered sugar.
