Lox in Anthem

Anthem restaurants
Anthem restaurants that serve lox

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Munch Box - 10604 S Eastern

10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson

Avg 4.8 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lox Salad$13.99
9-Traditional Lox$10.49
Smoke salmon, cream cheese, onions, tomatoes and capers on your choice of bread
23-Lox & Eggs$13.99
Smoked salmon, eggs, onions, capers, Kalamata olives and bagel with cream cheese.
More about Munch Box - 10604 S Eastern
Scrambled - Henderson - St. Rose

2645 St. Rose Pkw, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Lox Benny$16.00
Grilled everything bagel, cream cheese, sliced tomatoes, 2 poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, cold smoked salmon, topped with red onions and capers. Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns.
More about Scrambled - Henderson - St. Rose

