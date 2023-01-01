Lox in Anthem
Anthem restaurants that serve lox
More about Munch Box - 10604 S Eastern
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Munch Box - 10604 S Eastern
10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson
|Lox Salad
|$13.99
|9-Traditional Lox
|$10.49
Smoke salmon, cream cheese, onions, tomatoes and capers on your choice of bread
|23-Lox & Eggs
|$13.99
Smoked salmon, eggs, onions, capers, Kalamata olives and bagel with cream cheese.
More about Scrambled - Henderson - St. Rose
Scrambled - Henderson - St. Rose
2645 St. Rose Pkw, Henderson
|Smoked Salmon Lox Benny
|$16.00
Grilled everything bagel, cream cheese, sliced tomatoes, 2 poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, cold smoked salmon, topped with red onions and capers. Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns.