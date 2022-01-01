Henderson breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Henderson

Marie Callender’s image

 

Marie Callender’s

530 N. Stephanie Street, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Apple Pie$14.99
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
Mini Shepherds Pie Combo$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Chocolate Cream Pie$15.49
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
More about Marie Callender’s
Munch Box image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Munch Box

10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson

Avg 4.8 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BYO Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
Build your own breakfast sandwich with your choice of bread, eggs, protein, veggies and cheese
Munch Box Breakfast$12.49
French toast or pancakes, eggs, choice of meat and choice of side
BYO Srambowl$7.99
Build your own breakfast scrambowl with your choice eggs, protein, veggies and cheese
More about Munch Box
Houston's Hot Chicken image

 

Houston's Hot Chicken

1500 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 300, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salad$12.50
Fresh Romaine topped w/ Chopped Tenders, Cilantro Crema, Cotija, Cheddar Jack, Mango, & House Sauce
Extra Sauce$0.75
Choice Of: House Sauce, Bbq, Ranch, Maple, Honey
Fountain Drinks$2.50
COKE, DIET COKE, CHERRY COKE, SPRITE,
FANTA ORANGE, DR. PEPPER, POWERADE
More about Houston's Hot Chicken
Served Global Dining image

 

Served Global Dining

1450 W Horizon Ridge Pky, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Iced Tea Traditional$3.75
Pearly Pineapple Pear$10.00
Bam Slam$16.50
More about Served Global Dining
Scrambled image

 

Scrambled

2645 St. Rose Pkw, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Simple Doubles
2 plain buttermilk pancakes or French toasts, topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup and butter.
The Whole Hog$12.99
Bacon, sausage, ham, and cheddar cheese. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns, and toast or fresh fruit.
2x2x2$12.99
2 French toasts or pancakes, 2 bacon or sausage, 2 eggs.
More about Scrambled
Founders Coffee - St. Rose image

 

Founders Coffee - St. Rose

3512 St Rose Pkwy, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$9.25
Avocado, Sun Dried Tomato, Chives, Micro Greens, Garlic Aioli & Avo Toast Seasoning on Artisanal Multigrain Toast
Breakfast Burrito$9.25
Croissant, egg, bacon, cheese, and garlic aioli
Breakfast Croissant$9.00
Croissant, egg, bacon, cheese, and garlic aioli
More about Founders Coffee - St. Rose

