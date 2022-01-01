Henderson breakfast spots you'll love
Marie Callender’s
530 N. Stephanie Street, Henderson
|French Apple Pie
|$14.99
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
|Mini Shepherds Pie Combo
|$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
|Chocolate Cream Pie
|$15.49
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Munch Box
10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson
|BYO Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.99
Build your own breakfast sandwich with your choice of bread, eggs, protein, veggies and cheese
|Munch Box Breakfast
|$12.49
French toast or pancakes, eggs, choice of meat and choice of side
|BYO Srambowl
|$7.99
Build your own breakfast scrambowl with your choice eggs, protein, veggies and cheese
Houston's Hot Chicken
1500 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 300, Henderson
|Salad
|$12.50
Fresh Romaine topped w/ Chopped Tenders, Cilantro Crema, Cotija, Cheddar Jack, Mango, & House Sauce
|Extra Sauce
|$0.75
Choice Of: House Sauce, Bbq, Ranch, Maple, Honey
|Fountain Drinks
|$2.50
COKE, DIET COKE, CHERRY COKE, SPRITE,
FANTA ORANGE, DR. PEPPER, POWERADE
Served Global Dining
1450 W Horizon Ridge Pky, Henderson
|Iced Tea Traditional
|$3.75
|Pearly Pineapple Pear
|$10.00
|Bam Slam
|$16.50
Scrambled
2645 St. Rose Pkw, Henderson
|Simple Doubles
2 plain buttermilk pancakes or French toasts, topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup and butter.
|The Whole Hog
|$12.99
Bacon, sausage, ham, and cheddar cheese. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns, and toast or fresh fruit.
|2x2x2
|$12.99
2 French toasts or pancakes, 2 bacon or sausage, 2 eggs.
Founders Coffee - St. Rose
3512 St Rose Pkwy, Henderson
|Avocado Toast
|$9.25
Avocado, Sun Dried Tomato, Chives, Micro Greens, Garlic Aioli & Avo Toast Seasoning on Artisanal Multigrain Toast
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.25
Croissant, egg, bacon, cheese, and garlic aioli
|Breakfast Croissant
|$9.00
Croissant, egg, bacon, cheese, and garlic aioli