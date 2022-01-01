Henderson Chicken restaurants you'll love

Henderson restaurants
Toast

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Henderson

Johnny Mac's image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Johnny Mac's

842 S Boulder Hwy, Henderson

Avg 3.4 (1142 reviews)
Onion Rings$4.25
16" Johnny Mac Special$26.45
Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
Houston's Hot Chicken image

 

Houston's Hot Chicken

1500 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 300, Henderson

No reviews yet
Salad$12.50
Fresh Romaine topped w/ Chopped Tenders, Cilantro Crema, Cotija, Cheddar Jack, Mango, & House Sauce
Extra Sauce$0.75
Choice Of: House Sauce, Bbq, Ranch, Maple, Honey
Fountain Drinks$2.50
COKE, DIET COKE, CHERRY COKE, SPRITE,
FANTA ORANGE, DR. PEPPER, POWERADE
Dragon Tiger Noodle Co. - Henderson image

 

Dragon Tiger Noodle Co. - Henderson

3578 St. Rose Pkwy Suite 101, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
REGULAR$9.88
