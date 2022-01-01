Henderson sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Henderson restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Henderson

SkinnyFATS @ Stephanie image

 

SkinnyFATS @ Stephanie

221 N. Stephanie St., Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
STEAKation$13.00
#LiveHealthy - Shaved steak w/arugula, tomato, onion & horseradish yogurt on a wheat bun | 453 Calories
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
The Classic*$11.00
#LiveHappy - 1/4 lb beef patty*, cheddar, tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, & sf sauce on Hawaiian Bun
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
Truffle Fries$4.00
Truffle oil, parmesan cheese, parsley.
**Allergens: cow's milk
More about SkinnyFATS @ Stephanie
Munch Box image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Munch Box

10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson

Avg 4.8 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BYO Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
Build your own breakfast sandwich with your choice of bread, eggs, protein, veggies and cheese
Munch Box Breakfast$12.49
French toast or pancakes, eggs, choice of meat and choice of side
BYO Srambowl$7.99
Build your own breakfast scrambowl with your choice eggs, protein, veggies and cheese
More about Munch Box
Houston's Hot Chicken image

 

Houston's Hot Chicken

1500 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 300, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salad$12.50
Fresh Romaine topped w/ Chopped Tenders, Cilantro Crema, Cotija, Cheddar Jack, Mango, & House Sauce
Extra Sauce$0.75
Choice Of: House Sauce, Bbq, Ranch, Maple, Honey
Fountain Drinks$2.50
COKE, DIET COKE, CHERRY COKE, SPRITE,
FANTA ORANGE, DR. PEPPER, POWERADE
More about Houston's Hot Chicken
SkinnyFATS @ The District image

 

SkinnyFATS @ The District

140 S. Green Valley Pkwy., Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Chix$12.00
#LiveHappy - Buffalo chicken, romaine salad, fried jalapeno, bleu cheese, pico, avocado, jalapeno ranch
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Buff Chix$12.00
#LiveHappy - Fried buffalo chicken tenders over truffle fries w/ ranch
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Balls$7.00
#LiveHappy - 2 deep fried spinach & corn risotto balls, pesto aioli & arugula w/tomato oil | Vegetarian
**Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk
More about SkinnyFATS @ The District

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Henderson

Burritos

Tacos

Brisket

Chimichangas

Chips And Salsa

Enchiladas

Pies

Carne Asada

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Henderson to explore

Anthem

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Henderson to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston