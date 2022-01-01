Henderson sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Henderson
SkinnyFATS @ Stephanie
221 N. Stephanie St., Henderson
|Popular items
|STEAKation
|$13.00
#LiveHealthy - Shaved steak w/arugula, tomato, onion & horseradish yogurt on a wheat bun | 453 Calories
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
|The Classic*
|$11.00
#LiveHappy - 1/4 lb beef patty*, cheddar, tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, & sf sauce on Hawaiian Bun
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
|Truffle Fries
|$4.00
Truffle oil, parmesan cheese, parsley.
**Allergens: cow's milk
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Munch Box
10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson
|Popular items
|BYO Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.99
Build your own breakfast sandwich with your choice of bread, eggs, protein, veggies and cheese
|Munch Box Breakfast
|$12.49
French toast or pancakes, eggs, choice of meat and choice of side
|BYO Srambowl
|$7.99
Build your own breakfast scrambowl with your choice eggs, protein, veggies and cheese
Houston's Hot Chicken
1500 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 300, Henderson
|Popular items
|Salad
|$12.50
Fresh Romaine topped w/ Chopped Tenders, Cilantro Crema, Cotija, Cheddar Jack, Mango, & House Sauce
|Extra Sauce
|$0.75
Choice Of: House Sauce, Bbq, Ranch, Maple, Honey
|Fountain Drinks
|$2.50
COKE, DIET COKE, CHERRY COKE, SPRITE,
FANTA ORANGE, DR. PEPPER, POWERADE
SkinnyFATS @ The District
140 S. Green Valley Pkwy., Henderson
|Popular items
|Hot Chix
|$12.00
#LiveHappy - Buffalo chicken, romaine salad, fried jalapeno, bleu cheese, pico, avocado, jalapeno ranch
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
|Buff Chix
|$12.00
#LiveHappy - Fried buffalo chicken tenders over truffle fries w/ ranch
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
|Balls
|$7.00
#LiveHappy - 2 deep fried spinach & corn risotto balls, pesto aioli & arugula w/tomato oil | Vegetarian
**Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk