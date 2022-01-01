Henderson pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Henderson restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Henderson

Johnny Mac's image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Johnny Mac's

842 S Boulder Hwy, Henderson

Avg 3.4 (1142 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Rings$4.25
16" Johnny Mac Special$26.45
Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
More about Johnny Mac's
Amore Taste of Chicago image

 

Amore Taste of Chicago

4330 E Sunset Road, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Italian Beef$8.75
Seasoned Italian Roast Beef with choice of sweet or hot peppers served with aujus.
Large Thin Crust$17.00
Considered a Chicago style pizza, and yes it is “cracker thin” and cut in squares, all of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
Chicken Wings$11.95
Seasoned and fried to crispy perfection tossed in your sauce of choice with ranch or bleu cheese.
More about Amore Taste of Chicago
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana image

 

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

140 Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Pizza$7.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Olio
Prosciutto & Fig$17.00
Fig Marmalade, Prosciutto Crudo, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio
Diavola$14.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Calabrese, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Garlic, Basil, Olio
More about Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana
Rebellion Pizza image

PIZZA

Rebellion Pizza

2540 Anthem Village Drive Suite #100, Henderson

Avg 5 (74 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
(6) Wings Buffalo$11.00
6 wings tossed in Buffalo sauce with Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Caesar$9.00
Romaine, Caesar dressing Crouton, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Garlic Knots$7.00
12 bite sized knots tossed in garlic butter served with marinara
More about Rebellion Pizza
Pizza Heroes image

 

Pizza Heroes

1639 west warm spring road, henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pizza Heroes
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina’s Pizzeria - Seven Hills Dr.

835 Seven Hills Dr., Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
20 Wings$26.99
Sub Bleu Cheese for Ranch
14" Vegetarian$16.99
More about Angelina’s Pizzeria - Seven Hills Dr.
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • RIBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Napoli Pizzeria - Warm Springs

1275 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson

Avg 3.9 (3202 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Napoli Pizzeria - Warm Springs

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Henderson

Burritos

Tacos

Brisket

Chimichangas

Chips And Salsa

Enchiladas

Pies

Carne Asada

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Henderson to explore

Anthem

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Henderson to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston