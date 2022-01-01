Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Henderson

Henderson restaurants
Henderson restaurants that serve brisket

Lickin Good BBQ

183 N. Gibson Rd #160, Henderson

Brisket$19.99
Beef brisket, slow smoked for 14-18 hours. Rubbed with salt, pepper and coffee for a Texas twist.
Brisket Sandwich$12.99
Served on brioche bun. Served with in house pickled red onions.
Brisket Chili$3.99
Ancho chilis, de seeded by hand, ample amounts of beef brisket and hot links. Served with cheese, spring onions.
Biscuits & Bourbon

109 S Water Street, Henderson

Brisket Hoagie$14.00
10-Hour Smoked Brisket, Dill Pickles, Pickled Onion, Arugula, and Signature White Sauce
Brisket Potato Hash$15.00
Breakfast potatoes, chopped brisket, sunny side up egg, tomato, corn, pickled onion, white sauce and herb chimichurri.
Brisket Philly$14.00
Chopped brisket, grilled onions and peppers, white cheddar cheese and garlic mayo.
