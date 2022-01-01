Brisket in Henderson
Henderson restaurants that serve brisket
Lickin Good BBQ
183 N. Gibson Rd #160, Henderson
|Brisket
|$19.99
Beef brisket, slow smoked for 14-18 hours. Rubbed with salt, pepper and coffee for a Texas twist.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.99
Served on brioche bun. Served with in house pickled red onions.
|Brisket Chili
|$3.99
Ancho chilis, de seeded by hand, ample amounts of beef brisket and hot links. Served with cheese, spring onions.
Biscuits & Bourbon
109 S Water Street, Henderson
|Brisket Hoagie
|$14.00
10-Hour Smoked Brisket, Dill Pickles, Pickled Onion, Arugula, and Signature White Sauce
|Brisket Potato Hash
|$15.00
Breakfast potatoes, chopped brisket, sunny side up egg, tomato, corn, pickled onion, white sauce and herb chimichurri.
|Brisket Philly
|$14.00
Chopped brisket, grilled onions and peppers, white cheddar cheese and garlic mayo.