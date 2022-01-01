Burritos in Henderson

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sonrisa Grill image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Sonrisa Grill

30 Via Brianza, Henderson

Avg 4 (1853 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito$15.95
More about Sonrisa Grill
Munch Box image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Munch Box

10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson

Avg 4.8 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Munch Box Burrito$8.99
EGG WHITES, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPERS, SPINACH, AVOCADO AND PEPERJACK CHEESE
Meat Lovers Burrito$9.99
tortilla wrap, 3 eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, has brown , cheddar cheese
Healthy Burrito$9.99
tortilla wrap, egg whites, onions, spinach, avocado, mushrooms, swiss cheese
More about Munch Box
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina - Stephanie image

 

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina - Stephanie

375 N Stephanie St. #111, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Pork Burrito$15.49
Asada Classico Burrito$17.99
carne asada, chihuahua cheese, avocado, cilantro crema
Super Fly Burrito$14.99
More about El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina - Stephanie
Scrambled image

 

Scrambled

2645 St. Rose Pkw, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scrambled Breakfast Burrito$10.75
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, hash browns, house black beans, cheddar & jack cheese, pico de gallo, & choice of green chile or ranchero sauce on side. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns.
More about Scrambled
Breakfast Croissant image

 

Founders Coffee - St. Rose

3512 St Rose Pkwy, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$10.25
Croissant, egg, bacon, cheese, and garlic aioli
More about Founders Coffee - St. Rose
Breakfast Burrito image

SANDWICHES

Mustang Sally's Diner

280 Gibson Road, Henderson

Avg 4.4 (614 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$10.99
Three scrambled eggs in a tortilla with American cheese, salsa, sour cream, sausage or bacon & hashbrowns
More about Mustang Sally's Diner
Item pic

 

Tacotarian

75 S Valle Verde Dr Suite 200, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast 🌯 Burrito$13.99
JUST Egg Scramble, Sausage, Cheese, Potatoes, Black Beans, Morita Salsa, Guac, Pico, Crema, Side of Fruit
Bean & Cheese Burrito NO SIDES$7.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with only cheese and beans, no sides
KIDS Bean and cheese burrito$4.99
More about Tacotarian

