Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Henderson

Go
Henderson restaurants
Toast

Henderson restaurants that serve cannolis

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana image

 

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

140 Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannoli$6.00
Cannoli$6.00
More about Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana
Banner pic

 

Prosecco Italian Osteria

2505 Anthem Village Dr, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli$4.88
Cannoli$4.88
More about Prosecco Italian Osteria

Browse other tasty dishes in Henderson

Nachos

Coleslaw

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Banana Pudding

Quesadillas

Quiche

Garlic Bread

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Henderson to explore

Anthem

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Henderson to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston