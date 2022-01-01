Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai tea in Henderson

Henderson restaurants
Henderson restaurants that serve chai tea

The Coffee Class at Horizon

709 East Horizon Drive, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chai Tea Latte (Iced)$5.50
Chai tea with milk. Optional sweetener
More about The Coffee Class at Horizon
Toast Society

10960 S Eastern ave Ste 103, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
16oz Chai Tea Latte$4.75
16oz Chai Tea Latte$4.75
More about Toast Society

