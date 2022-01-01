Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken marsala in Henderson

Go
Henderson restaurants
Toast

Henderson restaurants that serve chicken marsala

Item pic

 

Amore Taste of Chicago

4330 E Sunset Road, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Marsala$22.95
Boneless chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce, both sweet and savory to hit all your taste buds! Served with your choice of Spaghetti, angel hair or penne with marinara or same sauce as the dish is served with. Also served with bread and butter available upon request.
More about Amore Taste of Chicago
Item pic

 

Prosecco Italian Osteria - 2505 Anthem Village Dr

2505 Anthem Village Dr, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Marsala with spaghetti marinara$20.88
*some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)*
please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are listed
Chicken Marsala w Spaghetti Marinara$16.88
More about Prosecco Italian Osteria - 2505 Anthem Village Dr

