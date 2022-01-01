Chicken marsala in Henderson
Henderson restaurants that serve chicken marsala
Amore Taste of Chicago
4330 E Sunset Road, Henderson
|Chicken Marsala
|$22.95
Boneless chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce, both sweet and savory to hit all your taste buds! Served with your choice of Spaghetti, angel hair or penne with marinara or same sauce as the dish is served with. Also served with bread and butter available upon request.
Prosecco Italian Osteria - 2505 Anthem Village Dr
2505 Anthem Village Dr, Henderson
|Chicken Marsala with spaghetti marinara
|$20.88
