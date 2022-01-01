Chicken piccata in Henderson
Henderson restaurants that serve chicken piccata
Amore Taste of Chicago
4330 E Sunset Road, Henderson
|Chicken Piccata
|$21.95
Boneless chicken breast, sautéed with parsley, capers and white wine and lemon sauce, very light yet still savory and delicious, an Italian classic! Served with your choice of Spaghetti, angel hair or Penne with marinara or the same sauce the dish is served with. Also served with bread and butter available upon request.
Prosecco Italian Osteria - 2505 Anthem Village Dr
2505 Anthem Village Dr, Henderson
|Chicken piccata with spaghetti marinara
|$20.88
mushroom marsala sauce.
*some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)*
please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are listed