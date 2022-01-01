Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pot pies in Henderson

Henderson restaurants
Henderson restaurants that serve chicken pot pies

Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City

530 N. Stephanie Street, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo$12.49
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!*
*Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Heartland Chicken Pot Pie$13.99
Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.
More about Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
The Coffee Class at Horizon

709 East Horizon Drive, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pot Pie$14.00
Creamy delicious pot pie filling (made from scratch) with onions, carrots, celery and topped with a crispy rosemary herb biscuit top.
More about The Coffee Class at Horizon

