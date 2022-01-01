Chicken salad in Henderson
Henderson restaurants that serve chicken salad
Marie Callender’s
530 N. Stephanie Street, Henderson
|BBQ Chicken Salad
Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with chicken tenders, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo and fresh avocado.” This item does NOT come with a slice of pie.
|Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad
|$13.79
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.79
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Munch Box
10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson
|Munch Box Avocado Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Organic super greens, raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side, avocado, cherry tomatoes and chicken breast
|Chicken Ceasar Salad Large
|$10.99
Chicken breast, croutons, parmasan cheese, tomatoes with ceasar dressing on the side
|Small Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Chicken breast, croutons, parmasan cheese, tomatoes with ceasar dressing on the side
Founders Coffee - St. Rose
3512 St Rose Pkwy, Henderson
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.75
Chicken, Cranberries, Pickled Relish, Garlic Aioli, Fresh Spinach
|Chicken Salad Toast
|$9.00
Avocado, Sun Dried Tomato, Chives, Micro Greens, Garlic Aioli & Avo Toast Seasoning on Artisanal Multigrain Toast
Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean
10612 S.Eastern, Henderson
|Chicken Kebab Salad
|$12.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, and pita. Topped with grilled chicken breast kebab.
Tacotarian
75 S Valle Verde Dr Suite 200, Henderson
|Chicken Salad
|$10.99
chicken milanesa, romaine, cheddar, corn, pico, avocado, chipotle ranch dressing
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • RIBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Napoli Pizzeria - Warm Springs
1275 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson
|Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
|$11.49
|Chicken Wings (6) w/ Dinner Salad & Free Soda
|$9.49