Chicken salad in Henderson

Henderson restaurants
Henderson restaurants that serve chicken salad

Marie Callender’s

530 N. Stephanie Street, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Salad
Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with chicken tenders, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo and fresh avocado.” This item does NOT come with a slice of pie.
Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad$13.79
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.79
More about Marie Callender’s
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Munch Box

10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson

Avg 4.8 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Munch Box Avocado Chicken Salad$10.99
Organic super greens, raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side, avocado, cherry tomatoes and chicken breast
Chicken Ceasar Salad Large$10.99
Chicken breast, croutons, parmasan cheese, tomatoes with ceasar dressing on the side
Small Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
Chicken breast, croutons, parmasan cheese, tomatoes with ceasar dressing on the side
More about Munch Box
Founders Coffee - St. Rose

3512 St Rose Pkwy, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.75
Chicken, Cranberries, Pickled Relish, Garlic Aioli, Fresh Spinach
Chicken Salad Toast$9.00
Avocado, Sun Dried Tomato, Chives, Micro Greens, Garlic Aioli & Avo Toast Seasoning on Artisanal Multigrain Toast
More about Founders Coffee - St. Rose
Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean

10612 S.Eastern, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Kebab Salad$12.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, and pita. Topped with grilled chicken breast kebab.
More about Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean
Tacotarian

75 S Valle Verde Dr Suite 200, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$10.99
chicken milanesa, romaine, cheddar, corn, pico, avocado, chipotle ranch dressing
Chicken Salad$11.99
chicken milanesa, romaine, cheddar, corn, pico, avocado, chipotle ranch dressing
More about Tacotarian
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • RIBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Napoli Pizzeria - Warm Springs

1275 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson

Avg 3.9 (3202 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken$11.49
Chicken Wings (6) w/ Dinner Salad & Free Soda$9.49
More about Napoli Pizzeria - Warm Springs
Angelina’s Pizzeria - Seven Hills Dr.

835 Seven Hills Dr., Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Ranch Salad$11.99
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.99
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Salad$11.99
More about Angelina’s Pizzeria - Seven Hills Dr.

