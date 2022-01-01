Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Henderson

Henderson restaurants that serve chili

Marie Callender’s

530 N. Stephanie Street, Henderson

Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread-Bowl$9.99
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Calendars Famous Chili-Cup$4.99
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Lickin Good BBQ

183 N. Gibson Rd #160, Henderson

Brisket Chili$3.99
Ancho chilis, de seeded by hand, ample amounts of beef brisket and hot links. Served with cheese, spring onions.
HUMMUS

10895 S. Eastern Ave STE#100, Henderson

Chili Cheese Fries$6.59
Fries topped with beef chili, cheese sauce, and shredded cheddar
Side Chili$5.59
Greek style all-beef chili
Tacotarian

75 S Valle Verde Dr Suite 200, Henderson

CHILI~MAYO 2oz$2.00
