Chili in Henderson
Henderson restaurants that serve chili
More about Marie Callender’s
Marie Callender’s
530 N. Stephanie Street, Henderson
|Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread-Bowl
|$9.99
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
|Calendars Famous Chili-Cup
|$4.99
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
More about Lickin Good BBQ
Lickin Good BBQ
183 N. Gibson Rd #160, Henderson
|Brisket Chili
|$3.99
Ancho chilis, de seeded by hand, ample amounts of beef brisket and hot links. Served with cheese, spring onions.
More about HUMMUS
HUMMUS
10895 S. Eastern Ave STE#100, Henderson
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.59
Fries topped with beef chili, cheese sauce, and shredded cheddar
|Side Chili
|$5.59
Greek style all-beef chili