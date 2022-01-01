Chips and salsa in Henderson
Henderson restaurants that serve chips and salsa
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Sonrisa Grill
30 Via Brianza, Henderson
|Chips And 8 Oz Salsa
|$4.50
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina - Stephanie
375 N Stephanie St. #111, Henderson
|TO GO Chips Salsa
|$2.99
Tacotarian
75 S Valle Verde Dr Suite 200, Henderson
|Chips and Salsa
|$3.50
House made chips with our roasted tomato salsa
|GUAC, SALSA AND CHIPS
|$11.50
In house daily made guacamole , roasted tomato salsa and fresh corn chips
In house daily made guacamole , roasted tomato salsa and fresh corn chips