Chips and salsa in Henderson

Henderson restaurants
Henderson restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Sonrisa Grill image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Sonrisa Grill

30 Via Brianza, Henderson

Avg 4 (1853 reviews)
Takeout
Chips And 8 Oz Salsa$4.50
More about Sonrisa Grill
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina - Stephanie image

 

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina - Stephanie

375 N Stephanie St. #111, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
TO GO Chips Salsa$2.99
More about El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina - Stephanie
Item pic

 

Tacotarian

75 S Valle Verde Dr Suite 200, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$3.50
House made chips with our roasted tomato salsa
GUAC, SALSA AND CHIPS$11.50
In house daily made guacamole , roasted tomato salsa and fresh corn chips
GUAC, SALSA AND CHIPS$10.50
In house daily made guacamole , roasted tomato salsa and fresh corn chips
More about Tacotarian

